[On the Job] Product and Service Development Made Easier With ‘Open Source’

Software is the key to making our home appliances smarter. And to improve and advance software, the open sharing of source codes between developers around the world is important. Open source software can be freely modified to meet the needs of a given project or application, and saves programmers time by presenting them with a solid foundation upon which to build.

The Open Source Task at LG’s SW Engineering Lab. focuses, as the name suggests, on managing the internal usage of open source software and LG’s open source contributions. The center as a whole concentrates on improving the capabilities of the company’s software developers, by establishing open source and product security policies, researching software architecture, educating the developers and offering top-tier testing environments and infrastructure. Fitting within the broader scope of the center, the Open Source Task was created in the process of embracing the culture of the open source community, especially as open source began to play an even more important role in software development.