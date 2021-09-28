[on The Job] The Lab Where Clean Air is Made

Established in 2018, the LG Air Science Research Center in Seoul is dedicated to the research and development of next-generation core technologies for use in the company’s air care products including air purifiers, air conditioners and dehumidifiers. By analyzing the properties of dust particles, toxic gases and microorganisms that accumulate under different conditions, the lab’s researchers are able to develop more effective methods of cleaning and making the air throughout the home safer for its occupants to breathe.

The Air Science Research Center is divided into three main sections: Home Environment Test Facility, Microorganism Test Facility and Dust and Odor Test Facility. In the Home Environment Test Facility, researchers recreate real-life environments to assess the effectiveness of new air care technologies. The facility houses an enclosed area where the ceiling height and floor space can be adjusted to mimic the interior dimensions of various buildings, from small apartments to large commercial spaces.