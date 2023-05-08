[On the Job] The LG Envisioning Team, Where Imagination Turns Into Innovation

To envision means to imagine or visualize something, and this is exactly what the LG Envisioning Team does – come up with innovative ideas, concepts and events that highlight or add to the value of LG products while also delivering unique customer experiences.

“One of the key strengths of the LG Envisioning Team is our ability to find inventive ways to create customer experiences aligned with the identity and value proposition of the company’s differentiated products and services,” said Ju So-mi, specialist at LG Envisioning Team.