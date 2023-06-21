One TV, Endless Possibilities: Designed for Every Lifestyle

Minimizing a TV’s visual elements help it effortlessly blend into its surroundings, thereby giving users greater freedom to inject their unique personality and style into their living space. With exactly this in mind, the “Gallery Design” of the LG OLED evo G Series, a flush-to-wall form factor that resembles art gallery picture frames, was born.

One of the innovations which makes the Gallery Design possible is a special recessed area at the back of the product which allows the TV to seamlessly rest against the wall when combined with LG’s dedicated wall bracket – differentiating the G series from most premium flat-screen TVs, which have protruding back covers to make room for connections and back-firing speakers.

Making the LG OLED evo G Series even more of a minimalist’s dream, a razor-thin bezel frame made of sleek, elegantly finished aluminum adds a touch of refinement to the home décor, as well as unlocking immersion of the highest degree so that movie and game nights are always unforgettable.