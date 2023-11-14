Partnering With Kenya Red Cross to Save Lives With Blood

As a global corporate citizen, LG has always tried to do its part to create a Better Life for All. In line with this mission, the company signed an agreement with the Korean Red Cross in 2004 and, since then, has been conducting yearly blood donation campaigns. While launched by headquarters in South Korea, this initiative has actively been taken up by LG offices around the world.

In Kenya, LG East Africa joined forces with the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) and the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority (KTTA) in an initiative aimed at combating the rising blood shortage in Kenya. The remarkable “Life’s Good Blood Drive” – held recently at LG’s Kenrail Towers and Adlife Plaza brandshops – successfully collected 121 pints of blood.