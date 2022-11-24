Perfect Fusion of Technology and Art

Taking this opportunity to connect with the art scene on a deeper level, LG selected its stunning LG Transparent OLED Display to present the eye-catching MetaSkull artwork by renowned London-based Chinese artist Jacky Tsai , which took him and his creative team three years to perfect. A unique looping video at 4K, this masterpiece depicts a metaverse skull which opens a new chapter for art and is set to be auctioned off by Sotheby’s.

With 38 percent display transparency, the stunning perspective design perfectly integrates the piece into the exhibition, with every fine detail of the skull revealed through the intense color contrast of LG OLED technology. Visitors and media guests were stunned by this superb technology’s ability to harness the power of technology to make amazing art into breathtaking art.