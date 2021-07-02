Perfect Screens for Contemporary Art

Today’s technology has influenced all aspects of the art process, from its creation to appreciation. For a work of art to be appreciated, it must impeccably present the exact color or effect the creator intended in order to evoke the desired emotion in viewers.

Unifying artistic talent and cutting-edge technologies, LG in Spain and Madrid’s University School of Design Innovation and Technology (ESNE) recently opened a space for artists at the school to bring digital creations to life. From June 11 to 18, gifted young artists who graduated from ESNE were given the opportunity to showcase their avant-garde artwork on LG’s 2021 TVs at the first Digital Art Museum.