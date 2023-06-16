Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pioneering a Better Tomorrow Together in the MEA Region

Beyond News 16/06/2023

Boasting diverse, emerging markets and great growth potential, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is an important market for LG. As such, the company is speeding up its community-focused social contribution activities in the region to reach the local community, and striving to fulfill its responsibilities as a global corporate citizen and expand business opportunities for all.

LG West Africa recently donated LG DUALCOOL air conditioners (AC) to a general hospital in Lagos, Nigeria’s coastal megacity. Thanks to a dual inverter compressor with two cylinders, DUALCOOL ACs can compress a large amount of refrigerant to achieve energy-efficient performance. In Nigeria, usually the climate is hot all year round, fueling high demand for air cooling solutions that are highly energy-efficient.

 

According to a World Health Organization report, Nigeria also has one of the highest rates of malaria, a deadly disease transmitted by mosquitos, which is why the company donated mosquito nets to be used by soon-to-be mothers and patients at the hospital.

Meanwhile in Saudi Arabia, the company recently launched its eco-friendly campaign ‘Yalla Green’ – ‘Let’s Go Together’ in Arabic – with its energy-efficiency air solution products that scored the highest Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) grade. In fact, as a leading air conditioner brand in Saudi Arabia, all of LG’s inverter air conditioners display a green SEER label.

To help realize a greener future, LG Saudi Arabia collaborated with Shaker Group, a local home appliance distributor, to plant trees in Thadiq National Park near Riyadh and give a boost to the government’s environmental movement. In line with the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI), the country aims to plant more than 650 million trees throughout Saudi Arabia by 2030.  

 

Community-based social activities focused on energy-efficiency and eco-friendly products are also helping local businesses grow. Last year, the company’s sales in the MEA region increased by more than double digits from the previous year, exceeding KRW 3 trillion for the first time ever. In particular, the air solution business’ sales of high-efficient products increased by over 20 percent.

LG now has regional production bases in Saudi Arabia and Egypt so it can swiftly respond to market demands. In March, the company also hosted LG Showcase 2023, a renowned tech event, in Dubai, UAE, where it introduced the latest products coming to the region. Held for the first time since the pandemic, this offline event drew global attention and was attended by a record-breaking 400-plus visitors, including partners, distributors and journalists from 76 MEA countries.

 

LG will aim to continuously carry out diverse and impactful social contribution activities in line with its vision, as it empathizes with the local community and strives to accelerate its efforts in emerging markets with great growth potential.

 

Stay tuned to Beyond News to learn more about LG’s initiatives in the MEA region.

                                                                                           

