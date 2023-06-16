Pioneering a Better Tomorrow Together in the MEA Region

LG West Africa recently donated LG DUALCOOL air conditioners (AC) to a general hospital in Lagos, Nigeria’s coastal megacity. Thanks to a dual inverter compressor with two cylinders, DUALCOOL ACs can compress a large amount of refrigerant to achieve energy-efficient performance. In Nigeria, usually the climate is hot all year round, fueling high demand for air cooling solutions that are highly energy-efficient.

According to a World Health Organization report , Nigeria also has one of the highest rates of malaria, a deadly disease transmitted by mosquitos, which is why the company donated mosquito nets to be used by soon-to-be mothers and patients at the hospital.