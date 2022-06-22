Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Planting a Greener Future for All

Beyond News 22/06/2022

Planting a Greener Future for All

The first week of June, which presents International Children’s Day (June 1) and World Environment Day (June 5), reminded us of the importance of caring for our world and its children. To properly commemorate these universal holidays and live up to LG’s steadfast commitment to CSR activities that inspire positive change, LG Kazakhstan enlisted the help of 40 children from the Almaty Regional Orphanage to make a difference in their own backyard, and hopefully learn while having heaps of fun in the process.

Planting a Greener Future for All

The enthusiastic children selected which trees they wanted to plant in the garden, and now fifty apple, plum, apricot, cherry and pear trees are growing there and will eventually provide fresh fruit on their doorstep. Plant specialists were also on site to teach the kids which practices lead to the richest harvest and greenest environment. What’s more, to commemorate International Children’s Day, every hard-working child received a memorable souvenir as a reminder of the amazing work they did that day.

Planting a Greener Future for All

LG Kazakhstan champions sustainable development and social responsibility through the implementation of environmental practices and charity events that improve the quality of life for locals. Recent initiatives such as LG Blood Donations Day, various CSR educational lectures for students and LG Prima Nota Fest ­­– a nationwide classical music contest for children – demonstrate LG’s tireless efforts towards creating a better life for all.

Planting a Greener Future for All

A company must fulfill its environmental and social responsibilities to nurture a flourishing ecosystem that benefits all. Introducing technologies that minimize its carbon footprint during manufacturing and implementing inclusive solutions are deeply embedded in LG’s core value, and the company will never falter when it comes to innovating new solutions that help solve the world’s technological and social issues.

 

Contributed by LG Kazakhstan

 

#2022
