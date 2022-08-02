Presenting Luxury Living in Amsterdam

Bulky or blocky style is a hindrance to good interior design. While this might have been an apt description of many home appliances in the past, it certainly doesn’t apply to the latest lifestyle solutions from LG SIGNATURE. The premium brand has created a name for itself by finding the perfect harmony of technology and art, delivering finely crafted appliances that blend in with and enhance any indoor space.

A stunning example of this, LG SIGNATURE recently showcased its elegant home appliances alongside the sophisticated furniture and fittings of Molteni&C at the Italian interior design and high-quality furniture company Flagship Store in Amsterdam.