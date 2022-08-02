We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Presenting Luxury Living in Amsterdam
Bulky or blocky style is a hindrance to good interior design. While this might have been an apt description of many home appliances in the past, it certainly doesn’t apply to the latest lifestyle solutions from LG SIGNATURE. The premium brand has created a name for itself by finding the perfect harmony of technology and art, delivering finely crafted appliances that blend in with and enhance any indoor space.
A stunning example of this, LG SIGNATURE recently showcased its elegant home appliances alongside the sophisticated furniture and fittings of Molteni&C at the Italian interior design and high-quality furniture company Flagship Store in Amsterdam.
The Molteni&C Amsterdam Flagship Store just recently opened its doors, welcoming in its first customers. Taking up three floors of Amsterdam’s iconic, Winy Maas-designed ‘Valley’ building, the 800 square meter store is run by Co van der Horst, an interior company that for more than 117 years has operated a boutique concept store/showroom specializing in contemporary designer brands.
Visitors to the newly-opened Molteni&C Flagship Store can experience a curated ‘dream abode’ filled with high-end Molteni&C furnishings artfully complemented by the aesthetically pleasing products of LG SIGNATURE. LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K, the first 8K OLED TV to feature a breathtaking 88-inch screen, adds a modern, minimalist appeal to the living room, while the sleek Wine Cellar and Bottom Freezer integrate seamlessly with the design and décor of the stylishly appointed kitchen. LG’s 65-inch QNED TV, 77-inch LG OLED evo TV and the revolutionary LG MAGNIT micro LED display also grace the store’s gorgeous concept home.
In addition to taking in the ultra-premium showcase of perfectly matched furniture and appliances, visitors can take advantage of design and buying advice from the expert interior consultants, architects and decorators on hand at the store. They can also purchase the exhibited LG SIGNATURE products and take home the convenience, style and quality the brand is known for. The exclusive collaboration has already attracted a lot of attention, particularly from people who appreciate designer living solutions, as well as those seeking to renovate or upgrade their home environment.
