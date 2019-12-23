Preventing Food Waste with Naturefresh

Food waste is a huge but invisible problem with global ramifications. By some estimates, almost half of the food made or grown in the world ends up being thrown out rather than consumed. As the Earth’s population continues to grow, so does the importance of minimizing waste in all of its forms, and this is especially true of what we eat. The good news is that reducing the problem is something all of us can play a part in.

Families can drastically cut what they throw away by shopping smarter and carefully planning out their weekly meals. Food storage is also a key factor in making more efficient use of ingredients, and the cornerstone of this is a good household refrigerator.