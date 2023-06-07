Promoting Busan’s Bid to Host World Expo 2030 With Artistic Appeal of Opera

For LG, the sponsorship represented a wonderful chance to help showcase a most charming and elegant example of Korea’s rich artistic tradition to an overseas audience. It also presented the company with the perfect opportunity to ask VIP guests at the gala concert for their support for Busan 2030.

Greeting people as they entered Teatro Plínio Marcos was a large screen LG LED TV playing a promotional video for the 2030 Busan World Expo. The video highlighted the vibrancy, beauty and culture of the South Korean port city, and featured the message “LG supports Busan’s Bid for World Expo 2030 (A LG apoia a candidatura de Busan para a World EXPO 2030)”.