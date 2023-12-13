Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Reaffirming Brand Message With ‘Life’s Good’ Day in Indonesia

13/12/2023

LG unveiled its new brand direction this April, aiming to spread the optimistic message of Life’s Good. To showcase their dynamic and youthful brand reinvention, the company organized the first Life’s Good event for employees in South Korea in June.

Reaffirming Brand Message With ‘Life’s Good’ Day in Indonesia

Expanding the event beyond South Korea, LG Indonesia hosted LG Life’s Good Day on December 2, commemorating their 33rd anniversary in the country and expressing gratitude to local employees. Over 3,000 employees from operational offices across Indonesia, along with their families, participated in various activities focused on inspirational messages and improving communication with management.

Reaffirming Brand Message With ‘Life’s Good’ Day in Indonesia

The event took place at the Trans Studio Theme Park, creating a positive and enjoyable atmosphere. Attendees enjoyed live performances by local artists, including the popular Ungu Band. Excitement grew as attendees had the chance to win door prizes, such as an LG refrigerator, washing machine, air conditioner and TV.

Reaffirming Brand Message With ‘Life’s Good’ Day in Indonesia

LG Indonesia has seen dramatic growth through the expansion of production factories that are dedicated to meeting domestic needs as well as the demands of the global market. In addition to the head office in Jakarta, LG has 21 subsidiary offices in regions across Indonesia and also two production facilities. The factory located in Cibitung, Bekasi, produces LG TVs, monitors and digital signage products, while the factory in Legok, Tangerang, is responsible for the production of LG refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners. Boasting the first overseas LG Home Entertainment Company research subsidiary, the country saw the establishment of a new R&D Subsidiary this July, which will conduct R&D projects targeting the global market.

Reaffirming Brand Message With ‘Life’s Good’ Day in Indonesia

Photo credit: Ministry of Trade Republic of Indonesia

Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan expressed his appreciation to LG Indonesia in a virtual congratulatory speech, praising the company’s commitment to contribute to the local economy with exports comprising more than 85 percent of its total product sales.

Reaffirming Brand Message With ‘Life’s Good’ Day in Indonesia

Photo credit: Ministry of Trade Republic of Indonesia

Another speech was given by the Deputy Ambassador of South Korea to Indonesia, Park Soo-deok, who highlighted that 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Korea. He applauded Korean companies like LG for their impact on Indonesia’s economic growth.

Reaffirming Brand Message With ‘Life’s Good’ Day in Indonesia

Encapsulating the Life’s Good message, LG Indonesia continuously strives to shape a better life and future for people and the planet through various ESG initiatives under the umbrella of LG Loves Indonesia. These activities include LG Loves and Cares, supporting community welfare; LG Loves School, promoting educational awareness; LG Loves Children, concentrating on the welfare of local children; and LG Loves Green, fostering sustainability.

Reaffirming Brand Message With ‘Life’s Good’ Day in Indonesia

“It’s our hope that the LG Life’s Good Day campaign will be a great opportunity for employees to get closer to LG as a brand and be more integrated in aligning their movements with the company’s aspirations,” said Son Chang-dae, president of LG Electronics Service Indonesia. “At the same time, we invite everyone to become an optimist who dares to continue to face and overcome challenges to provide a better life for consumers,” concluded Lee Tae-jin, president of LG Electronics Indonesia for Sales and Marketing.

 

Stay tuned to learn more about how other LG offices around the world inspire customers and employees to live life to the fullest with the optimism of Life’s Good.

 

Contributed by LG Indonesia

#2023
