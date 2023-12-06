Redesigning Life and Space With Aesthetics and Practicality in Mind

The result was a successful fusion of art, design and practicality. The LG OLED Objet Collection Posé offers a solution to the common challenges faced when integrating a TV into a living room, providing homeowners with a visually pleasing and functional option. With its elegant aesthetics and thoughtful features, Posé redefines the concept of a TV, transforming it into a statement piece that enhances the overall ambiance of any room.

To find out more about how the LG HE Design Lab is setting new standards for the perfect home entertainment experience through groundbreaking designs, stay tuned to the LG Newsroom .