Redesigning Life and Space With Aesthetics and Practicality in Mind

Beyond News 06/12/2023

Have you ever been frustrated trying to find the best location for your TV in your living room? Should it be on this side of the wall or the other? In heavily populated cities like Seoul, South Korea, where many live in apartments, it’s very often the case that a TV is placed on a media console in front of a living room wall to free up more space. This, however, can be an eyesore to those who want to decorate their room differently or just simply dislike having a black screen and cable clutter all open to view. These were some of the annoyances and inconveniences LG aimed to address with its Lifestyle Screens.

Redesigning Life and Space With Aesthetics and Practicality in Mind

LG OLED Objet Collection TVs seek to blur the line between state-of-the-art home appliances and designer furnishings. They boast a modern, minimalist design language that focuses on elevating and blending in effortlessly to any indoor environment. As suggested by the word objet – a decorative object meant to be exhibited or open to view – the collection seeks to provide a compelling way for customers to express their unique tastes and personality. 

Redesigning Life and Space With Aesthetics and Practicality in Mind

In line with this concept, the LG OLED Objet Collection Posé was designed as a TV resembling a high-end furniture piece or art object, complementing the décor in any part of a room. The TV’s gently curved edges and muted, calming beige fabric finish is soft to the look and touch, adding a stylish charm to the room, wherever it is placed. It blends in particularly well with similar colored rugs, creating a cozy atmosphere. It wasn’t long before the aesthetically-pleasing design began to garner the attention of the people who were searching for ways to better meld the TV into their living room design.

Redesigning Life and Space With Aesthetics and Practicality in Mind

Aesthetics, however, was not the sole focus in the development of Posé. The design process is actually said to have begun with trying to make a practical TV that can answer some of the difficulties that came with installing a TV. Then came the long and arduous deliberation into how the product should fit in the room – the most challenging job of making it blend in with the surroundings.

Redesigning Life and Space With Aesthetics and Practicality in Mind

The result was a successful fusion of art, design and practicality. The LG OLED Objet Collection Posé offers a solution to the common challenges faced when integrating a TV into a living room, providing homeowners with a visually pleasing and functional option. With its elegant aesthetics and thoughtful features, Posé redefines the concept of a TV, transforming it into a statement piece that enhances the overall ambiance of any room.

 

To find out more about how the LG HE Design Lab is setting new standards for the perfect home entertainment experience through groundbreaking designs, stay tuned to the LG Newsroom.

#2023
