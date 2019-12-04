Why LG Brought ASMR Mode to the LG G8X ThinQ

When the quality lenses and features of LG G8XThinQ are combined with the versatility of LG Dual Screen, a variety of exciting, new possibilities open up. Double the screens, double the fun and double the ways to make the mobile camera experience easier and better than ever.

Featuring high quality lenses and advanced camera features, the LG G8XThinQ is the ideal smartphone for capturing beautiful natural scenery and once-in-a-lifetime shots. To show off its high-quality camera performance, LG selected an exclusive group of LG enthusiasts via social media for an all-expense week-long trip to Hawaii, armed with just the LG G8XThinQ and little more than their creativity.