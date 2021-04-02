Reinventing the Washing Machine

Kim gets his ideas for his inventions from listening to LG customers and everyday people. “LG Styler came from a conversation I had with the wife of a colleague who told me she removed wrinkles from clothes by hanging them in a steam-filled bathroom,” Kim recalled. “The Styler takes this basic concept and expands on it with a combination of user-friendly design and a number of other unique technologies.”

“The idea for LG TWINWash came after a survey we conducted in 2007 in which 60 percent of the responders said that they wished their washing machines could wash separate loads at the same time,” Kim said. “I’m sure other washing machine makers had heard this complaint before but a two-drum washing machine is no simple matter, which may explain why TWINWash still has no equal even after six years.”

Like all of LG’s products, LG TWINWash and Styler are products based on innovation and creativity fueled by the need to make consumers’ lives more convenient. But innovating can be a laborious and expensive process and this is where the patent system can help drive technological advancement. For inventors like Kim Dong-won, the assurance that his intellectual property will be protected is incentive to keep creating and improving consumers’ lives.