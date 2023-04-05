Saving Native Bees to Help Local Biodiversity Thrive

To take responsibility as a corporate citizen and combat world climate change, LG Spain kicked off the Smart Green Movement that aims to regenerate the local ecosystem from forests to the ocean. One of the first projects launched under this movement is the Smart Green Trees project, which aims to plant 47 million trees a year across the country – a goal that is equivalent to one tree for every person living in Spain.

With it being five years since the start of this reforestation project, it was high time another LG-led project was set up to further aid the recovery of Spain’s biodiversity. While assessing the country’s biggest environmental issues, the repopulation of Iberian bees stood out as an achievable, must-solve problem that can contribute to conserving the local biodiversity by inducing the pollination of local plants and even furthering the positive effect of reforestation.