[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] Seek Solace in Art, Ballet and Opera in the Comfort of Home

The project is a series of virtual tours of Pushkin Museum that is accessible on Russia’s leading online video streaming service, IVI . Subscribers and non-subscribers alike can enjoy the wide selection of original art pieces on its website and mobile app completely free of charge, starting with Claude Monet’s famous Luncheon on the Grass series. The cutting-edge LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV is on exhibition at the museum, displaying some of the world’s greatest masterpieces down to the finest of brushstrokes thanks to the TV’s stunning 8K clarity. For those who miss the exhibition this time around, the comprehensive collection of digital content will be available on LG SIGNATURE’s social media channels in the near future.

