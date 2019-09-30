Six Reasons LG G8X ThinQ is The Perfect Gaming Companion

So it should come as no surprise that device makers are looking at this segment as a huge opportunity.



The upcoming LG G8XThinQ is the successor to the LG V50ThinQ and carries over its unique feature – a removable second display. In the V50ThinQ, LG Dual Screen provides a new level of on-the-go multitasking excellence while offering gamers the perfect platform for an enhanced user experience in mobile gaming. But with LG V50 only offered in 5G, the majority of the world never got a chance to experience LG Dual Screen.



With the LTE-capable LG G8XThinQ and Dual Screen consumers no longer have to be content gaming on PCs or consoles. Here are six reasons why the LG G8XThinQ is the perfect gaming device for today’s mobile generation: