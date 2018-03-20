South Korean Women Curlers Take on New Role as the Face of LG Appliances

The first television commercial featuring the team began airing in the Korean market this weekend (Korean language only):

https://youtu.be/v7qS9jzZ5Ao

The team, which struggled in the years leading up to the Olympics due to the lack of interest and knowledge of the sport of curling in the country, qualified for the Sochi Games in 2014 but failed to advance. The team was not expected to do much better in PyeongChang until they bested top-ranked Canada in its first match. Team Kim beat Japan in the semifinals to become the first Asian curlers to make it to the finals.