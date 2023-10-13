Spreading Power of Optimism by Improving Local Schools in Mongolia

The Volunteer Corps resumed operations this year following a temporary suspension due to the global pandemic. With the renewal of the program, more than 300 LG employees applied to take part in the service trip to Mongolia, and after careful document screening and interviews, 30 were selected to join.

This year’s program was meaningful in that it was organized by actively implementing opinions and feedback gathered from employees. LG ran a company-wide contest for two weeks via the online bulletin board to gather ideas for the volunteer program.

“Because I was able to directly express my opinion on the target country and details of the program, I felt I was actually involved in the creation of LG’s social contribution activities,” said Song Woo-won, professional at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “I was even happier to think that Mongolian students will benefit from our work and have lasting memories of LG Electronics and South Korea.”