We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Spreading Power of Optimism by Improving Local Schools in Mongolia
-
extension : zipimages_9845394682.zip
-
extension : imgMongolia-Volunteering-Group-1..jpg
-
extension : imgMongolia-Volunteering-Group-2.jpg
-
extension : imgMongolia-Volunteering-Group-3.jpg
-
extension : imgMongolia-Volunteering-Group-4.jpg
-
extension : imgMongolia-Volunteering-Group-5.jpg
-
extension : imgMongolia-Volunteering-Group-6.jpg
-
extension : imgMongolia-Volunteering-Group-7.jpg
-
extension : imgMongolia-Volunteering-Group-8.jpg
As a global corporate citizen, LG recognizes its social responsibility to provide a Better Life for All across the globe. The Life’s Good Volunteer Corps demonstrated its commitment to this mission as the company embarked on an overseas service trip to Mongolia with the goal of improving educational infrastructure.
The volunteer group visited local elementary and middle schools in Ulaanbaatar, the capital city of Mongolia, between October 2-6 with the aim to provide a high-quality learning environment, offering students of the next generation opportunities to succeed in their academic journey.
During the four-day period, the team worked to improve the infrastructure surrounding the elementary schools, installing sidewalk blocks near playgrounds and renovating facilities such as the schools’ basketball courts.
The team painted murals around the schools that exhibit illustrations of different occupations to inspire students to dream big for their future. The murals also feature the Life’s Good brand slogan as a reminder and encouragement of the company’s message to take on bold challenges with an optimistic attitude towards life.
Ulaanbaatar, the home of the schools bettered by the project, is the largest industrial city in Mongolia and claims responsibility for more than half of the national GDP. However, due to rapid urbanization, the city faces urban poverty and regional imbalance. To combat these serious issues, the Mongolian government is actively promoting urban development with South Korea as a role model.
Earlier this year, a delegation from Mongolia signed memorandums of understanding with South Korea on pursuing trade deals, climate change, construction and urban development as well as bilateral cultural exchange.
Launched in 2010, LG’s Life’s Good Volunteer Corps began with approximately 480 members across 31 teams and now has more than 600 members across 72 teams. The program works to provide assistance to a variety of communities with services such as home appliance repair, middle and high school mentorship, home improvement for senior citizens and donations of coal briquettes during the cold winter season.
The Volunteer Corps resumed operations this year following a temporary suspension due to the global pandemic. With the renewal of the program, more than 300 LG employees applied to take part in the service trip to Mongolia, and after careful document screening and interviews, 30 were selected to join.
This year’s program was meaningful in that it was organized by actively implementing opinions and feedback gathered from employees. LG ran a company-wide contest for two weeks via the online bulletin board to gather ideas for the volunteer program.
“Because I was able to directly express my opinion on the target country and details of the program, I felt I was actually involved in the creation of LG’s social contribution activities,” said Song Woo-won, professional at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “I was even happier to think that Mongolian students will benefit from our work and have lasting memories of LG Electronics and South Korea.”
The volunteer work in Mongolia exemplifies LG’s commitment to fulfill global corporate social responsibilities, and starting with this program, the company aims to expand its contribution activities to communities around the world, spreading LG’s mission to provide a Better Life for All.
“It was an activity that highlighted the employees’ dedication to creating a better world for all,” said Yoon Dae-sik, senior vice president of External Relations at LG Electronics. “LG will carry out its social responsibilities as a global corporate citizen and continue to radiate a positive influence in the international community through social contribution activities.”