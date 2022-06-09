Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Star Wars™ Special-Edition LG OLED evo Unveiled Available in US and Germany

Beyond News 10/06/2022

A image with Star Wars™ Special-Edition LG OLED evo and the phrase 'It's not just OLED, it's LG OLED'

Fans of a galaxy far, far away recently came together in Anaheim, California for this year’s highly-anticipated Star Wars Celebration. The event featured all things Star Wars, from celebrity panel discussions to immersive exhibits, and a collaboration of galactic proportions from LG and Lucasfilm.

LG OLED TV showcased during a Star Wars celebration in Anaheim, California

The two innovative companies selected the celebration as the perfect occasion for LG to unveil a special Star Wars edition of LG’s award-winning LG OLED evo C2 65-inch model. Featuring a Star Wars inspired design aesthetic, user-interface and packaging, as well as a gallery of Star Wars content, the Star Wars LG OLED evo is sure to appeal to fans of Jedi™ and Sith™ alike. In a nod to the enduring franchise’s popular 501st Legion of clone troopers, only 501 units of the special-edition TV will be released in both the US and German markets.

Visitors taking a look at LG OLED TV showcased at the Star Wars celebration in Anaheim, California

The Star Wars LG OLED evo has been created with the ultimate fan in mind, combining LG’s self-lit display prowess and user-experience expertise with the distinctive flavors of the beloved space saga. The superb TV provides the breathtaking picture quality of LG OLED evo technology as well as lifelike sound, to help transport viewers to their favorite Star Wars locales, from Tatooine™ to Coruscant™ and everywhere in between, while watching their favorite Star Wars™ content.

The rear view of Star Wars™ Special-Edition LG OLED evo

LG OLED evo TVs leverage millions of self-lit pixels to deliver sharp, realistic images with perfect blacks, vivid, accurate colors and infinite contrast. Although ideal for watching any genre of content, the Star Wars LG OLED evo TV brings an extra layer of authenticity and immersion to the Star Wars viewing experience thanks to its unique design elements, UI and content gallery.

The package design of Star Wars™ Special-Edition LG OLED evo

LG’s special-edition TV has an unmistakably Star Wars-themed look, including a Star Wars-branded remote featuring a user interface designed to reflect a LightsaberTM theme, and comes with a gallery of unique Star Wars visuals preinstalled. What’s more, the TV ships in Star Wars-branded packaging featuring an image of Darth Vader™ – whose instantly recognizable breathing can be heard whenever the TV is powered on. Additionally, each TV comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

A fight scene of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker from Star Wars movie

Within the TV’s Gallery Mode, a feature that turns LG OLED into a digital canvas for displaying artwork, are two new categories that explore the world of Star Wars and the story of the iconic villain: The Conceptual Designs and The Journey of Darth Vader. The former boasts original storyboards and illustrations that show how Star Wars came to life while the latter looks at how Anakin Skywalker™ became Darth Vader through a rich array of content including movie posters and key scenes from the actual films.

Visitors dressed up as characters in Star Wars at a Star Wars celebration in Anaheim, California

LG OLED is widely recognized for delivering the ultimate in picture quality. Featuring LG’s new α (Alpha) 9 Gen5 AI processor 4K and advanced picture algorithms, LG’s OLED evo technology, which is applied to the company’s latest C2 series models, takes the movie viewing experience to immersive, new heights. On top of that, LG’s 2022 OLED TVs are the first to adopt Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail, which reveals previously imperceptible visual detail and nuance to add to the sense of realism. Cinematic audio completes the stunning TV, with LG’s latest AI processor enabling movie theater-like audio quality with virtual 7.1.2 surround sound.

The view of LG OLED booth installed at a Star Wars celebration in Anaheim, California

The Star Wars special-edition LG OLED evo was on display at LG’s Empire-inspired exhibit during Star Wars Celebration at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California (May 26-29), and at FedCon Fair in Bonn, Germany (June 3-5). The TV will be available for sale, while stocks last, in the US and Germany.

LG OLED booth decorated with bean bag chairs and LG OLED TVs displaying videos related to Star Wars

To learn more about the Star Wars Edition LG OLED TV, visit LG.com/us/StarWars.

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

#2022
