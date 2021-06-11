Stars Align in Nollywood

Over the past three decades, the Nigerian film industry has built up a remarkable reputation for not only producing some of the most exciting films in the region but also for inspiring new film industries across the entire Africa continent on its way to becoming the world’s second largest film producer.1 Nollywood, as it’s better known, is one of the best ways to showcase and experience the diverse cultures of Nigeria and Africa.

With the rise of the African cinema industry, more Nigerians and fellow Africans have been able to discover and appreciate blockbuster films that feel much closer to home. A recent study even showed that Nigerians are spending much of their free time getting together with friends and family to watch domestic films instead of foreign imports.2