Stars Team up with LG to Encourage More Russians to Donate Blood

Yulia Baranovskya, an influential Instagram celebrity with more than 1.7 million followers, recalled how a blood donation during her pregnancy kept her second child alive. Vladislav Manucharov, an accomplished actor, described an on-set incident that almost claimed the life of a colleague, who survived only because of an emergency transfusion. Prominent businesswoman Ekaterina Odintsova told the moving story of a car accident she suffered in her 20s. She credited the blood received from an unknown donor for saving her and allowing her the opportunity to raise a family.

The compelling stories from some of Russia’s most high-profile citizens encouraged many to share their own experiences, creating much buzz on social media with over 650,000 views, likes and comments generated within the first three days.