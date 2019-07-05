Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Stars Team up with LG to Encourage More Russians to Donate Blood

Beyond News 05/07/2019

Share this content

 
By LG Russia Staff
 
STARS TEAM UP WITH LG TO ENCOURAGE MORE RUSSIANS TO DONATE BLOOD

The availability of blood can mean the difference between life and death. Blood donation is a noble act that saves the lives of millions around the world every year. In Russia, LG is inspiring citizens to roll up their sleeves and become regular donors through a celebrity-infused blood donation campaign.

STARS TEAM UP WITH LG TO ENCOURAGE MORE RUSSIANS TO DONATE BLOOD

Since LG Russia initiated its blood donation campaign in 2009, more than 18,000 lives have been saved with the thousands of liters of blood collected. Last month, in conjunction with the World Health Organization’s World Blood Donor Day, LG Russia hosted its 32nd Annual CSR Day in partnership with Eldorado, Russia’s biggest retailer. To appeal to a wider range of people and ultimately attract more donors, LG Russia teamed up with athletes and celebrities to highlight the importance of donating blood.

STARS TEAM UP WITH LG TO ENCOURAGE MORE RUSSIANS TO DONATE BLOOD

Yulia Baranovskya, an influential Instagram celebrity with more than 1.7 million followers, recalled how a blood donation during her pregnancy kept her second child alive. Vladislav Manucharov, an accomplished actor, described an on-set incident that almost claimed the life of a colleague, who survived only because of an emergency transfusion. Prominent businesswoman Ekaterina Odintsova told the moving story of a car accident she suffered in her 20s. She credited the blood received from an unknown donor for saving her and allowing her the opportunity to raise a family.

 

The compelling stories from some of Russia’s most high-profile citizens encouraged many to share their own experiences, creating much buzz on social media with over 650,000 views, likes and comments generated within the first three days.

STARS TEAM UP WITH LG TO ENCOURAGE MORE RUSSIANS TO DONATE BLOOD

FC Lokomotiv Moscow, the reigning Russian Premier League champion, and the FC Rostov football team also did their part, with players and training staff giving blood and inspiring their legions of supporters to get involved.

STARS TEAM UP WITH LG TO ENCOURAGE MORE RUSSIANS TO DONATE BLOOD

A joint lecture hosted by LG and Eldorado, featuring fashion and lifestyle entrepreneur Polina Kitsenko, captivated the 200 students from Krasnoyarsk University in attendance.

 

Engaging influencers and celebrities helped LG Russia effectively spread its blood donation message. The campaign underscored the important role citizens can play in Russia’s healthcare system, prompting discussion online and persuading more people to willingly join the cause. Through this initiative, and countless other efforts around the globe, LG is giving back in meaningful ways; changing lives for the better and encouraging all of us to care about one another and the planet we call home.

#2019
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More