Statement Regarding LG Electronics’ Patent Settlement Agreement With Arçelik A.Ş.
Beyond News 13/11/2020
SEOUL, Nov. 13, 2020 – LG Electronics Inc. and Arçelik A.Ş. recently settled all patent disputes related to refrigerator ice making and washing machine technologies. Accordingly, lawsuits in Germany, France and Spain have been terminated. Both parties are pleased the settlement brings the lawsuits to a conclusion in order to allow the parties to focus on their businesses. Detailed terms and conditions of the settlement remain confidential.