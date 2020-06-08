Supporting Local Heroes on The Front Line

While the current global health crisis has brought much of the world’s trade and commerce to a standstill, it has also had a very serious impact on some of society’s more vulnerable groups, leaving them faced with a daily struggle to get by. Hospitals are under immense strain as they seek to tend to the needy under the most challenging of circumstances. When the pandemic struck, local LG teams in Spain, India and Thailand sprang into action to support local NGOs and frontline workers to get the appropriate assistance to where it was needed most.



LG ELECTRONICS SPAIN