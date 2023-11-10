Supporting the Dreams of Youths With Disabilities Through GITC

Last month, for the finals of the 2023 Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities (GITC), more than 460 participants gathered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates to compete in various challenges to test their IT capabilities.

In each of the six challenges, winners were announced based on their excellence in completing IT-related challenges, such as creating presentations and spreadsheets, conducting text and image searches, producing and editing videos, coding a self-driving car program and developing ideas for technology that can improve the lives of those with disabilities.

Let’s hear from a few of the winners of this year’s GITC.