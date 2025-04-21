Sustainable Cooling: How LG’s AI Data Center Cooling Solutions Help Tackle Global Water Scarcity

Driven by the rapid advancement of AI technologies, the data center construction market is expected to grow continuously over the next decade and possibly beyond.* AI data centers, with their intensive usage of high-powered chips, place greater demands on electricity and water resources and produce more heat than conventional data centers. For these reasons, energy-efficient thermal management solutions have emerged as critical infrastructure components for AI data centers – essential for keeping their servers at the optimal temperature and for minimizing their environmental impacts.

Conventional data centers typically utilize cooling towers to control internal temperatures. However, this method consumes large amounts of water – an increasingly critical concern given the growing threat of global water scarcity. A report from the World Resources Institute highlights that 25 countries currently experience extreme water stress each year, a number projected to double to 51 by 2050, impacting approximately 31 percent of the global population.

In response, AI data center operators are turning to more sustainable, water-efficient cooling solutions. Technologies such as air-cooled chillers (ACC) and direct-to-chip (D2C) cooling solutions are gaining traction as smart alternatives that minimize water usage without sacrificing performance.