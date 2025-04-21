We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sustainable Cooling: How LG’s AI Data Center Cooling Solutions Help Tackle Global Water Scarcity
Driven by the rapid advancement of AI technologies, the data center construction market is expected to grow continuously over the next decade and possibly beyond.* AI data centers, with their intensive usage of high-powered chips, place greater demands on electricity and water resources and produce more heat than conventional data centers. For these reasons, energy-efficient thermal management solutions have emerged as critical infrastructure components for AI data centers – essential for keeping their servers at the optimal temperature and for minimizing their environmental impacts.
Conventional data centers typically utilize cooling towers to control internal temperatures. However, this method consumes large amounts of water – an increasingly critical concern given the growing threat of global water scarcity. A report from the World Resources Institute highlights that 25 countries currently experience extreme water stress each year, a number projected to double to 51 by 2050, impacting approximately 31 percent of the global population.
In response, AI data center operators are turning to more sustainable, water-efficient cooling solutions. Technologies such as air-cooled chillers (ACC) and direct-to-chip (D2C) cooling solutions are gaining traction as smart alternatives that minimize water usage without sacrificing performance.
At the 2025 Data Center World expo in Washington, D.C., LG showcased its latest lineup of sustainable cooling solutions. Leveraging its deep expertise in HVAC technology, LG is helping to shape a greener future for the data center industry.
An integral part of LG’s comprehensive suite of data center solutions is the ACC, which employs high-efficiency core components and low Global Warming Potential refrigerants to deliver a remarkable performance with fewer emissions and lower energy consumption. Available in both inverter screw and oil-free centrifugal types, the innovative ACC offers enhanced cooling capability with its “free-cooling” system that leverages a pumped refrigerant economizer to cut down on energy and water use.
LG has also introduced highly efficient D2C cooling solutions, such as its Cold Plate. When combined with an ACC, this solution is capable of implementing targeted heat removal to help reduce water usage. The system attaches directly to server chips, using a liquid coolant to absorb the heat and channel it through a closed-loop system managed by the Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU). The CDU features AI virtual sensors for full redundancy and boasts a compact, modular design for easy maintenance and installation.
To create the next generation of data center cooling solutions, LG opened a dedicated AIDC testing facility earlier this year at its LG AI Data Center HVAC Solution Lab. The lab is capable of conducting real-world simulations of data center environments, helping LG fine-tune its systems to meet evolving customer and environmental demands.
Through its ongoing research and innovation, LG is reinforcing its position as a global leader in sustainable data center cooling. By delivering solutions that cut energy use, reduce water consumption and maximize performance, LG is committed to supporting both the future of AI and the health of our planet.
# # #
* According to Precedence Research, the size of the global data center construction market is estimated at USD 258.56 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach around USD 491.99 billion by 2034, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.41 percent from 2025 to 2034.