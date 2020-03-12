Take The Fun with You at LG Gram Carnival

LG gram laptops were designed with portability in mind for creativity, productivity and fun on the go, delivering easy access to all kinds of entertainment and exhilarating experiences. To celebrate the launch of the LG gram laptop series in Canada, LG Electronics Canada created the LG gram Carnival to give media and influencers a unique opportunity to discover the features of one of the lightest, 17-inch laptops on the market today.

Held recently in a chic, downtown Toronto location, the LG gram Carnival showcased the svelte yet powerful laptop’s many advantages in a memorably whimsical way. Key product benefits such as ultra-light weight, durability, impressive graphics capabilities, and flexibility, were introduced through creative vignettes centered on traditional carnival games and performances.