Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Taking Center Stage as Official Headline Partner of Frieze Seoul 2023

Beyond News 02/06/2023

Share this content

Taking Center Stage as Official Headline Partner of Frieze Seoul 2023

Frieze announced LG OLED as official Headline Partner of Frieze Seoul, a renowned art fair which will be held from September 6-9 at COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul, South Korea, via a press release that marks the beginning of a collaborative journey bringing the worlds of art and technology together.

 

Recently, LG worked alongside Frieze as Global Partner of Frieze LA and Frieze New York in February and May, respectively. During Frieze Seoul 2023, LG will be participating as a Headline Partner, marking a significant milestone for the company as the first consumer electronics manufacturer to reach this level of partnership with Frieze at one of its art fairs.

 

Among Frieze’s partners, Headline Partners and Global Lead Partners are given the highest honor and privileges. As a Headline Partner, LG’s OLED logo will be prominently showcased across every medium during Frieze Seoul 2023. What’s more, the company will also be provided an exclusive space during the art fair to greet visitors. The Headline Partner status is attributed to the capabilities of LG OLED TVs, which offer consumers immersive self-lit picture quality and artists new creative possibilities for the creation of captivating digital art experiences.

 

Around the globe, LG continues to partner with renowned art institutions and venues through its unique LG OLED art initiative, as it strives to elevate value for creators and consumers alike through the seamless marriage of art and technology.

 

The LG OLED Art initiative will play a critical role in the constantly evolving, dynamic realm of digital art. The company aims to engage in more collaborations that offer long-lasting art experiences with industry-leading OLED TVs, continuing to pave the way for next-level, differentiated home entertainment experiences that only LG can provide.

#2023
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More