Taking Center Stage as Official Headline Partner of Frieze Seoul 2023

Frieze announced LG OLED as official Headline Partner of Frieze Seoul, a renowned art fair which will be held from September 6-9 at COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul, South Korea, via a press release that marks the beginning of a collaborative journey bringing the worlds of art and technology together.

Recently, LG worked alongside Frieze as Global Partner of Frieze LA and Frieze New York in February and May, respectively. During Frieze Seoul 2023, LG will be participating as a Headline Partner, marking a significant milestone for the company as the first consumer electronics manufacturer to reach this level of partnership with Frieze at one of its art fairs.

Among Frieze’s partners, Headline Partners and Global Lead Partners are given the highest honor and privileges. As a Headline Partner, LG’s OLED logo will be prominently showcased across every medium during Frieze Seoul 2023. What’s more, the company will also be provided an exclusive space during the art fair to greet visitors. The Headline Partner status is attributed to the capabilities of LG OLED TVs, which offer consumers immersive self-lit picture quality and artists new creative possibilities for the creation of captivating digital art experiences.

Around the globe, LG continues to partner with renowned art institutions and venues through its unique LG OLED art initiative, as it strives to elevate value for creators and consumers alike through the seamless marriage of art and technology.

The LG OLED Art initiative will play a critical role in the constantly evolving, dynamic realm of digital art. The company aims to engage in more collaborations that offer long-lasting art experiences with industry-leading OLED TVs, continuing to pave the way for next-level, differentiated home entertainment experiences that only LG can provide.