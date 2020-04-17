Tapping The Natural Power of Steam for Safer, Cleaner Clothes and Dishes

Continuing to expand its steam-equipped appliance lineup, LG recently launched a new dryer with TrueSteam (model RH16VS) in South Korea. This new product leverages the steam technology found in LG Styler to neutralize bacteria and allergens and was tested by Intertek using AATCC standards and found to have half the amount of wrinkles compared to the average dryer.2

For anyone seeking to embrace healthier living, creating a more hygienic home is a good place to start. With innovative application of natural solutions such as steam, LG’s appliances are able to offer the peace of mind that simply can’t be replicated with chemicals alone.

And we have Mother Nature to thank for that.