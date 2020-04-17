We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tapping The Natural Power of Steam for Safer, Cleaner Clothes and Dishes
Maintaining good household hygiene goes a long way toward improving one’s well-being. Home appliances play an important role in this regard because not only can they handle a lot of clothes and dishes at once, they free up time that can be used to do something else. One of the downsides of using machines to do the work that used to be done by hand is the amount of chemicals and detergents required to get clothes and dishes clean.
LG, with its long history of home appliance innovation, has for years been developing technologies to get clothes and dishes cleaner while at the same time relying less on chemical detergents. One of these innovations is something that all of us can create easily at home with nothing more than water and heat.
Steam.
Creating steam is the easy part. Harnessing it and applying it to home appliances is the bigger challenge. LG engineers were the first in the industry to accomplish this with great success. So successful in fact that LG holds a number of patents related to the implementation of steam in its products that benefit consumers with cleaner dishes and fresher clothes.
LG uses powerful and natural steam to remove bacteria and germs requiring less detergents that pollute our wastewater systems. High-temperature TrueSteam™ is created by boiling water directly in the LG dishwasher, Styler and dryer. TrueSteam is hot enough to penetrate dirt, grime and grease to remove stains you can see and germs you can’t.
TrueSteam eradicates nearly all bacteria including those associated with food poisoning while making light work of crusted food residue and stubborn stains, achieving a minimum 99.999 percent when operated on the sanitizing cycle.1
And TrueSteam is also behind the revolutionary LG Styler’s ability to refresh users’ favorite garments. Styler is recognized by trusted organizations such as the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) for being “an asthma and allergy friendly® appliance” and certified by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) for reducing 99.9 percent of house dust mite allergens. The clothing care system not only eliminates germs and bacteria commonly found in clothing, it is also effective in refreshing children’s plush toys, backpacks and more.
Continuing to expand its steam-equipped appliance lineup, LG recently launched a new dryer with TrueSteam (model RH16VS) in South Korea. This new product leverages the steam technology found in LG Styler to neutralize bacteria and allergens and was tested by Intertek using AATCC standards and found to have half the amount of wrinkles compared to the average dryer.2
For anyone seeking to embrace healthier living, creating a more hygienic home is a good place to start. With innovative application of natural solutions such as steam, LG’s appliances are able to offer the peace of mind that simply can’t be replicated with chemicals alone.
And we have Mother Nature to thank for that.
1 Certified by Korea Testing & Research Institute for reducing 99.9 percent of Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella Typhimurium. Operated on Sanitizing Wash cycle (3-4 times of final rinsing and steam emission) for 39 minutes. LG dishwashers are certified by NSF International to NSF/ANSI Standard 184 for achieving a minimum 99.999 percent or 5-log reduction of bacteria when operating in Sanitizing cycle.
2 Tested by Korean Apparel Testing and Research Institute (KATRI). Steam Hygiene option sanitizes 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria including Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Pneumococcal bacillus, for 6.4 kilograms load, the international standard test load.