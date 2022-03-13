LG Teams up With Renowned Roboticist Dr. Dennis Hong

LG and Dr. Hong have been working closely together to develop more advanced and integrated robotic solution for the logistics sector that can manage every step of the order delivery process – from the warehouse to the customer’s front door. In addition to producing an efficient, high-tech system that will add immense value to the logistics industry locally and globally, LG hopes the collaboration with Dr. Hong will serve to promote advances in robotics technology to a wider audience. Moreover, the insight and guidance Dr. Hong has shared with the Advanced Robotics Lab is expected to have a lasting, positive impact on LG’s robot business.