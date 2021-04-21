The Essentials of Luxury in Tech: Innovation

With more time spent at home, consumers are fueling a boom in the home furnishings market as they find more time to curate their own living spaces. It might be argued that this trend is long overdue since who wouldn’t agree that homes should be designed by the people who are going to spend the most time in them? And premium furniture brands seem more than happy to embrace innovation while still adhering to their brand heritage and design identity.

Pairing timeless beauty with exclusive technical and design innovations, Italian luxury furniture maker Molteni provides the customization options – and style – that discerning consumers demand. A great example of this is Molteni’s tailored wardrobe system which offers a range of material and design choices, including doors with 180-degree hinges, exposed aluminum frames inlaid with four-millimeter-thick crystals and handles made from pewter or clad in eco skin.2