Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

The Evolution of LG Manufacturing in Vietnam

Beyond News 20/04/2021

Share this content

The Evolution of LG Manufacturing in Vietnam

Since LG’s announcement to withdraw from the smartphone business, Vietnam’s production facility has become the topic of much speculation and rumors, given its role as LG’s largest smartphone production base. But the evolution and transformation of the Haiphong Campus is only just beginning with the future looking bright for Vietnam and LG’s local employees.

The Evolution of LG Manufacturing in Vietnam

“Exiting smartphone production here is part of LG’s plan to restructure our core product portfolio,” said Jung Hai-jin, president of LG Electronics Vietnam. “The closing of LG’s mobile business will not significantly impact LG’s production, business activities or employees in Haiphong.”

The Evolution of LG Manufacturing in Vietnam

Jung said LG will reorganize and expand its Vietnam production by focusing on manufacturing a wider range of products that are currently in high demand around the world, such as home appliances. LG plans to complete the transformation and reallocate all workers within this year. Additional investment plans will be announced once the transformation has been completed.

The Evolution of LG Manufacturing in Vietnam

LG opened its Haiphong Campus in 2015 to produce smartphones, TVs as well as household appliances. Affiliates such as LG Innotek and LG Display have also setup in Haiphong, producing camera modules and displays. Currently there are more than 16,000 employees at Haiphong and if all goes according to plan, LG’s Vietnam manufacturing center should see strong growth in the years to come.

The Evolution of LG Manufacturing in Vietnam
#2021
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More