[The Future of Manufacturing: Lighthouse Factory] LG Smart Park

Much as a lighthouse guides ships into harbor at night, a Lighthouse Factory serves as a beacon for global manufacturing, shining a light on the future of production through the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies. Earlier this year, LG Electronics (LG) joined the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network when its facility in Changwon, South Korea – named LG Smart Park – was selected as a Lighthouse Factory.

In 2017, LG began transforming its Changwon plant, which had long been the center of the company’s global home appliance manufacturing network, into a ‘next-gen’ production hub. By automating core processes with advanced AI and big data, LG’s state-of-the-art facility has achieved greater all-around efficiency and is better able to respond to the diverse and ever-changing needs of today’s consumers.

Let’s take a look at major innovations that helped earn LG Smart Park its Lighthouse Factory designation.

Innovation #1. Optimized Production Logistics with ‘Digital Twin’ Technology