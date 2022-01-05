The Hardest Worker in Your Kitchen

Smarter Living with Proactive Customer Care

Proactive Customer Care (PCC), LG’s AI-infused smart customer service, lets users manage their refrigerator’s performance with minimal effort. LG’s PCC service analyzes usage patterns and provides maintenance tips and alerts for potential issues to keep your appliance performing at its best. The comprehensive AI service guides you through the installation process, teaches you how to use your LG devices and informs you when supplies are running low or when software updates become available.4

LG’s latest InstaView refrigerators will be displayed virtually in LG’s digital CES 2022 exhibition booth starting January 5.