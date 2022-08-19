The Hidden Key to Elevate the Luxe Life: Technology

Do you like keeping up with the latest technologies? If so, is there a technology you’re particularly interested in these days?

In recent times, I have felt that I just can’t keep up with technology, some things seem to change so fast. When I think about what changes there have been over the last 10 years, it blows my mind and of course, my phone can do so many things that I don’t even know about! But, what is truly amazing is how technology is going in such a sustainable direction, brands are developing products that help all of us make better choices. Refrigerators you don’t have to open to see what is inside, washers that use less water and protect your garments to last longer.

Congratulations on the 1-year anniversary of ‘Olivia Palermo Beauty.’ What does this milestone mean to you?

Anyone who has their own business will tell you how thrilled they are to get through the first year. It is a milestone of course, but we are still very much at the beginning of this adventure, and there is so much to do. We are on track with our plan and I am so excited for the second year.

Your Instagram pictures from John Legend’s LG SIGNATURE X LVE wine party and fashion shows were a hit with fans. Do you have any styling tips for attending glamorous events?

It’s no secret that I am very last minute with deciding what to wear to events, it really depends on my mood. But some key tips are; Think about what the event is – Will you be mostly sitting or standing, eating or not. You want to look your very best, but you have to be comfortable. You cannot look amazing if you don’t feel good. A restricted corset-type top is not great if you are sitting all evening, and crazy high heels are a no-no if you will be standing and dancing all night. Accessories can really make a difference which may be a statement piece of jewelry or a perfect little clutch. And finally, a little Runway Red or Poppy on your lips will complete any look for that big night out!

Any tips for keeping fine garments in pristine condition, like a party dress or a cashmere sweater?

So many garments say ‘Dry clean only.’ When with the right machine, such as the LG SIGNATURE washer and dryer, they can be taken care of at home. The gentle care program means that even my super delicate items made from silk, cashmere and velvet can be cleaned at home which uses way less harmful products and is much better for the environment.