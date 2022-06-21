The ‘Hyper’ Innovative Vehicle Solution Shaping the Future of Mobility

LG Electronics’ Vehicle component Solutions (VS) company is focused on creating new technologies and solutions for the fast-changing automotive industry, working hand-in-hand with leading global carmakers to help shape the future of mobility.

LG’s unique capabilities and extensive knowhow in improving the user experience, garnered across years of leadership in the home appliance and home entertainment businesses, have proven key to the company’s success in creating a new generation of automotive parts solutions. Known for its willingness to explore new ideas and for its long history of introducing trend-setting products for a better life, LG is now leading the way to a more connected, enjoyable and safer future on the world’s roads.