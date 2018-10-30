The Important Role of Energy Storage Systems in Today’s Renewal Energy Home

Ever since the discovery of electricity, people have been searching for effective ways to store energy for use on demand. The electricity grid is a complex system in which power supply and demand must be balanced to keep up with the immediate needs imposed by the use of air conditioners, washing machines and of course, lighting. Seasons play a big role in this equation, as does weather. This balancing act to create a flexible and reliable grid system is especially important for homeowners who are investing in renewal energy technologies for their homes.