The Mobility Industry in Transition: LG to Present Future Vision at Global Mobility Show in Munich

10 Years of Innovation

This year, LG marked the 10th anniversary of the LG VS Company with a grand celebration. Messages of congratulations from customers such as Hyundai Motor Group, General Motors and Renault reaffirmed LG’s growing stature as a key mobility partner. The automakers also spoke about continuing to collaborate with LG, working closely together to enhance the driving experience and improve road safety.

The LG VS Company has been consistently expanding ever since its foundation in 2013. After a decade in the business, the company is now strengthening its global presence in three key areas: infotainment solutions, e-Powertrain and lighting systems. These areas of technology are at the core of the driving experience, and the LG VS Company is at the forefront of integrating in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems (which feature advanced telematics and digital cockpit technologies) with powertrain and premium lighting systems.

Technologies for Future Mobility

Cleverly combining display and communications tech with the company’s proprietary human-machine interface (HMI), LG IVI systems continue to become even more advanced. Intuitive to use, these systems can offer seamless connectivity and a personalized interface for each passenger, even extending to customizable digital clusters.

With its LG Magna e-Powertrain venture , LG has been developing state-of-the-art integrated drive systems for electric vehicles (EVs) since 2021.

Meanwhile, the company reinforced its capabilities in vehicle lighting systems through the 2018 acquisition of ZKW Group , and bolstered its auto cybersecurity expertise by acquiring innovative Israeli startup, Cybellum , in 2021.

A Look to the Future

The global vehicle industry is making significant strides in transitioning from traditional internal-combustion engines to more eco-friendly mobility solutions, chiefly EVs and autonomous driving technologies.

In this fast-evolving environment, LG is leveraging its technological capabilities and years of consumer electronics experience to offer differentiated mobility experiences. The company is redefining the very nature of mobility and paving the way to a new era of innovation, convenience and safety.