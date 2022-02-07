The Oldest Washing Machine in The Country

After the house and the car, home appliances are usually the next most expensive item consumers buy. Because of its cost, the lifespan of an appliance is one of the most important factors consumers take into consideration when making a purchase. Just as important is reliabililty because a refrigerator breaking down has far greater consequences than a TV that needs repairing. With this in mind, the LG team in Peru introduced a unique contest last month called The Oldest Washer in Peru to demonstrate the exceptional durability of LG washing machines through real life examples.