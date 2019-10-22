The Perfect Match for Content Creators in Vogue

In a survey of 3,000 youngsters between the ages of 8 and 12, more American and British kids said they wanted to be YouTube stars than astronauts or athletes.*





In many ways, it’s hard to be surprised by this.



What most respondents don’t see, however, is the amount of effort and time that goes into making great videos that attract the most views. Being a successful content creator takes determination for sure, but also skill. Producing content that’s both distinctive and original is extremely challenging.



And there’s more.