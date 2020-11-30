The Perfect Social Distancing Cinema Experience

With its latest CineBeam projector, LG Electronics has created a compelling, compact alternative to the big-screen TV, one that offers impressive picture quality, access to thousands of movie choices through popular streaming apps, and an image size that can genuinely be called “cinematic.” LG CineBeam 4K is also the simplest way to turn a living room – or any room in the house for that matter – into a movie theater, its relatively compact size and exceptionally convenient setup making it one of the easiest projection systems to install and use ever designed.

Able to project sharp, vivid 4K (3,840 x 2,160) images up to 300 inches in diagonal, this projector can transform almost a whole wall into a movie screen, or the ceiling if you prefer to watch from bed. At that scale, you can see every detail in every scene and enjoy watching your favorite actors and actresses in near-life size. But unlike a movie theater, this innovative home solution boasts picture quality that looks just as great with the lights on thanks to LG’s Brightness Optimizer technology and 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness.