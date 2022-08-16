The Power of Giving: Honoring the Golden-Hearted Volunteers

In March, LG Australia launched the #LGGoldenHearts campaign to celebrate RMHC’s many kind-hearted volunteers. Following National Volunteer Week, which runs from May 16 to 22, the #LGGoldenHearts campaign recognized the selfless contributions of 11 RMHC volunteers who dedicate their precious time to the charity and the families by rewarding them with a LG prize package.

With more than 120 volunteers nominated, this initiative successfully put the spotlight on some of the charity’s unsung heroes and the positive impact they leave on families facing unimaginable challenges. Every single nominee had their own unique and inspiring story – like stepping in to fill last-minute shifts even during Christmas and becoming a volunteer to repay the kindness they received from RMHC when their family needed a helping hand.