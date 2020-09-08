THE SECRET WEAPON OF TOP CREATIVE PROFESSIONALS

If multitasking and accuracy on your desktop are both necessities on the job and a way of life, then one of the new breed of 21:9 aspect ratio monitors might be worth considering. With more screen real estate than standard 16:9 displays and ultra-high resolutions as well as a range of productivity-enhancing features, this wider format continues to grow in popularity around the world.

One such display in the 21:9 display category that is turning heads is LG’s new UltraWideTM monitor (model 38WN95C). Ideal for any profession but particularly well-suited for creative roles, this advanced monitor has earned considerable praise from some of the best computer animators and compositors in the movie business. To find out why LG UltraWide has become such a hit with the extraordinarily talented people behind the films we know and love, LG talked to two highly-respected creatives at the top of their respective games.