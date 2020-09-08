Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

THE SECRET WEAPON OF TOP CREATIVE PROFESSIONALS

Beyond News 08/09/2020

Share this content

THE SECRET WEAPON OF TOP CREATIVE PROFESSIONALS

If multitasking and accuracy on your desktop are both necessities on the job and a way of life, then one of the new breed of 21:9 aspect ratio monitors might be worth considering. With more screen real estate than standard 16:9 displays and ultra-high resolutions as well as a range of productivity-enhancing features, this wider format continues to grow in popularity around the world.

 

One such display in the 21:9 display category that is turning heads is LG’s new UltraWideTM monitor (model 38WN95C). Ideal for any profession but particularly well-suited for creative roles, this advanced monitor has earned considerable praise from some of the best computer animators and compositors in the movie business. To find out why LG UltraWide has become such a hit with the extraordinarily talented people behind the films we know and love, LG talked to two highly-respected creatives at the top of their respective games.

THE SECRET WEAPON OF TOP CREATIVE PROFESSIONALS

Son Wonrak, Compositor (https://youtu.be/tA5NadVx8DE)

 

As the head of the composition team at Dexter Studios in South Korea, Wonrak Son led the 2D CGI composition work on Parasite, the hit Korean-made movie that won four Oscars at the 2020 Academy Awards. Widely regarded in Korea as one of the best in his field, Son is a big fan of the new LG UltraWide. He loves that its 38-inch curved screen with LG’s Nano IPS display technology and UltraWide QHD+ (3,840 x 1,600) resolution enables him to handle several jobs at the same time. Son also notes improved focus since switching from a two-monitor setup to LG’s widescreen solution, which provides just as much workspace without any unsightly bezels obstructing his view.

 

The monitor’s ability to cover 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space is another key selling-point for Son as it allows him to achieve greater realism in his work. Additionally, he feels the monitor’s 21:9 aspect ratio can enhance productivity for video and sound editors, or for anyone who needs to use multiple software programs simultaneously. And Son isn’t shy about saying that “LG UltraWide is the king of the 21:9 monitors.”

THE SECRET WEAPON OF TOP CREATIVE PROFESSIONALS

Erick Oh, Animator (https://youtu.be/rCnkuQwyeWo)

 

Erick Oh, a former Pixar animator who has worked on many world-famous computer animated films including Inside Out and Coco, knew the LG 38WN95C was something special from the very first time he laid eyes on it. He says the UltraWide monitor instantly upgraded his work environment and increased his productivity. Its expansive, high-resolution screen lets him display all the files and programs he needs at once, meaning he doesn’t have to waste any time or effort constantly switching between tabs or scrolling up and down.

THE SECRET WEAPON OF TOP CREATIVE PROFESSIONALS

The UltraWide’s pixel density and accurate color reproduction are well-suited to Oh’s work as an animator, allowing him to get all the little details and every single hue exactly how he wants them. Nano particles spayed directly onto the VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 certified* monitor’s backlight absorb unnecessary light wavelengths to ensure the purest colors possible as well as enhanced brightness. Oh describes LG UltraWide as “a revolution” and feels there is no way he could ever go back to a conventional 16:9 monitor.

THE SECRET WEAPON OF TOP CREATIVE PROFESSIONALS

Leading the 21:9 aspect ratio monitor category since its launch in 2012, the UltraWide brand is synonymous with quality and has consistently earned top honors at international awards programs including the TIPA World Awards and CES Innovation Award with LG 38WN95C added yet another CES Innovation Award to the brand’s impressive tally earlier this year.

 

The secret weapon of top creative professionals around the globe, LG UltraWide is the monitor that lets you get more done with greater ease.

 

*  Certified by VESA based on VESA DisplayHDR CTS version 1.1, April 2020.

#2020
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More