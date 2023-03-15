The Triumphant Return of ‘Life’s Good’ in the Middle East and Africa

The renowned Middle East and Africa (MEA) tech event, LG Showcase 2023, has finally returned to the region after a four-year hiatus. The two-day event was held at Al Habtoor City in Dubai and successfully showcased every new LG product being launched in the region this year to an all-time-high crowd of over 400 visitors.

Home to a quarter of the world’s population, the MEA region boasts high potential to become a major market for premium electronic appliances. Last year, sales of LG products in the region more than doubled, with exceptional growth in commercial displays as well as residential and commercial HVAC systems. To meet this trend, B2B products were also on display at this year’s showcase, and the company aims to continue this growth trend with the goal of satisfying more customers and presenting customized customer experiences.