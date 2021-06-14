the-ultimate-challenge-from-the-lowest-point-on-earth

In partnership with the Jordanian Association for Charitable Marathons, LG Electronics sponsored the LG Dead Sea Half Marathon Virtual Race. Since 1993, the annual Dead Sea Marathon has been held in Jordan at 418 meters below sea level, giving it the fitting motto, “From The Lowest Point on Earth, WE RUN ANYWHERE.”

From May 28 to June 6, this year’s marathon was held virtually to ensure the safety of the runners. For eight days runners could track their progress on the Run Jordan VR smartphone app. Once the race started, the action was all on the app itself. Runners were able to run and compete with each other for the first time in over a year.