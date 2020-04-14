Theres No Place Like Home (When You Have an LG OLED TV)

LG conducted an internal poll for recommendations on the best stuff to watch during a staycation. Here, in no particular order, is a list of the top picks:

Dark Comedy: Parasite (2019)

Parasite is a 2019 dark humor thriller hailing from South Korea. The plot follows a lower-class family’s efforts to infiltrate a wealthy family’s home as they pose as qualified professionals who are, one by one, hired to work inside the extravagant home. The film received widespread critical acclaim for its direction, acting, cinematography, social commentary and dark humor, becoming the most awarded and highest grossing South Korean film to date.

Drama Series: The Witcher (2019)

The Witcher is a Netflix-produced series based on the fantasy novels written by Polish author, Andrzej Sapkowski. Taking place in a fictional medieval realm called the Continent, The Witcher follows the exploits of Geralt of Rivia, a “witcher” with special powers to hunt down monsters and other evil creatures.

Animation: The Lion King (2019)

This Disney photorealistic computer-animated remake of the 1994 animated hit, tells the story of a young lion cub, heir to the Pride Lands throne, who must overcome family betrayal to become the next king. Some questioned the need for a remake of a classic. Audiences disagreed, making the movie the highest-grossing animated film of all-time.

Classic: Little Women (2019)

This coming-of-age drama, based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, tells the story of three sisters growing up in nineteenth century New England. Directed by indie favorite Greta Gerwig who received an Oscar nomination for this effort, the movie’s timeless themes of responsibility, love and family still resonate today.

Documentary: Explained (2018)

A docuseries produced by popular news site Vox, Explained investigates a diverse range of topics, form the lighthearted (K-pop, eSports) to the serious (the world’s water crisis, gender pay inequality). At only 15 to 20 minutes long, each entertaining episode offers enough detail to leave viewers feeling more informed about the world.