THREE REASONS YOU NEED A SPECIALTY (KIMCHI) REFRIGERATOR IN YOUR LIFE

According to the United Nations, about 1.3 billion tonnes of food is wasted each year globally, equivalent to one third of all the food produced for human consumption. The amount of food wasted is more than enough food to feed all the hungry people in the world, more than 800 million mouths! 1

It is a sad fact that so much food is wasted rather than enjoyed due to the limitations of getting food from where it is to where it needs to be. But individuals can do their part to reduce the amount of food that goes bad. In fact, there is a technology that can help you be a part of the solution and not part of the problem.

Introducing the specialty refrigerator, more familiarly called a “kimchi” refrigerator in Korea, its country of origin.

Some may scoff at the idea of an appliance dedicated to just one type of food but to many Koreans, a kimchi refrigerator is no different than a bread maker, toaster or rice cooker.

Just bigger.