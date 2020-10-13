THREE WAYS LG WING MAKES YOUR MOBILE USER EXPERIENCE BETTER

Say hello to LG WING.

LG WING is a different take on the larger screen concept. Out of the box, LG WING looks like a conventional, modern smartphone, albeit a very stylish one. But with a flick of the thumb, the front of the phone swivels up 90-degrees to reveal another screen, which opens up a whole host of new possibilities.

Let’s take a look at three different ways LG WING makes enjoying content better and expands the entire user experience.